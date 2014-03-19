Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his British counterpart, Theresa May, agreed at a meeting in London on Friday that their countries will work together to promote free trade at a time when protectionist moves are growing in the world.
At a joint press conference after the meeting, Abe said that Japan, Europe and the United States should raise the banner of free trade together, adding that Japan aims to exercise its leadership while teaming up with Britain.
Abe and May also agreed to maintain and strengthen the Japan-Britain economic relationship after Britain's planned exit from the European Union, or Brexit.
Abe asked for May's cooperation so that the business environment in Britain for Japanese companies operating in the country will be maintained after Brexit.
