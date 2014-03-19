About 60 pct of teachers at public junior high schools in Japan worked at least 60 hours per week in fiscal 2016, beyond the dividing line used by the state for determining death from overwork, an education ministry survey revealed Friday.

Compared with the previous survey conducted for fiscal 2006, work hours went up for all job titles at public elementary and junior high schools, including principals, reflecting longer class hours on weekdays and a doubling of club activity hours at junior high schools on weekends.

"The situation where school activities are supported by teachers' long working hours has reached its limit," an education ministry official said.

The ministry plans to seek advice from the Central Council for Education on measures to remedy the severe situation facing school teachers.