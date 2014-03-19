Tokyo Metro Co. briefly suspended all subway services on Saturday morning following news reports on a ballistic missile launch by North Korea.
It is the first time that Tokyo Metro train operations have been suspected due to information about a missile launch.
Tokyo Metro suspended all services for 10 minutes from 6:07 a.m. (9:07 p.m. Friday GMT). It resumed the services after confirming safety.
The suspension affected some 13,000 passengers, the company said.
In mid-April, Tokyo Metro decided to suspend train services for some 10 minutes if it receives information about a missile having been launched, in case of a landing in Japan, according to company officials.
