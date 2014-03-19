Tokyo Metro Co. briefly suspended all subway services on Saturday morning following news reports on a ballistic missile launch by North Korea.

It is the first time that Tokyo Metro train operations have been suspected due to information about a missile launch.

Tokyo Metro suspended all services for 10 minutes from 6:07 a.m. (9:07 p.m. Friday GMT). It resumed the services after confirming safety.

The suspension affected some 13,000 passengers, the company said.

In mid-April, Tokyo Metro decided to suspend train services for some 10 minutes if it receives information about a missile having been launched, in case of a landing in Japan, according to company officials.

朝鮮半島情勢が緊迫するなか、北朝鮮は29日朝に弾道ミサイル1発を発射しました。失敗したとみられています。北朝鮮がミサイルを発射したことを受けて、地下鉄や新幹線が一時、運転を見合わせるなど影響が出ました。