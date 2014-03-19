Tokyo Metro services halted after N. Korea missile launch
Jiji -- Apr 29
Tokyo Metro Co. briefly suspended all subway services on Saturday morning following news reports on a ballistic missile launch by North Korea.

It is the first time that Tokyo Metro train operations have been suspected due to information about a missile launch.

Tokyo Metro suspended all services for 10 minutes from 6:07 a.m. (9:07 p.m. Friday GMT). It resumed the services after confirming safety.

The suspension affected some 13,000 passengers, the company said.

In mid-April, Tokyo Metro decided to suspend train services for some 10 minutes if it receives information about a missile having been launched, in case of a landing in Japan, according to company officials.

朝鮮半島情勢が緊迫するなか、北朝鮮は29日朝に弾道ミサイル1発を発射しました。失敗したとみられています。北朝鮮がミサイルを発射したことを受けて、地下鉄や新幹線が一時、運転を見合わせるなど影響が出ました。
News sources: Jiji, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Apr 29
Tokyo Metro services halted after N. Korea missile launch
Tokyo Metro Co. briefly suspended all subway services on Saturday morning following news reports on a ballistic missile launch by North Korea. (Jiji)
Apr 29
N.Korean missile launch apparently fails
The US military says the latest ballistic missile launched by North Korea did not leave the nation's territory. (NHK)
Apr 29
60 percent of junior high teachers hit overwork death threshold
About 60 pct of teachers at public junior high schools in Japan worked at least 60 hours per week in fiscal 2016, beyond the dividing line used by the state for determining death from overwork, an education ministry survey revealed Friday. (Jiji)
Apr 29
Abe, May agree to promote free trade
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his British counterpart, Theresa May, agreed at a meeting in London on Friday that their countries will work together to promote free trade at a time when protectionist moves are growing in the world. (Jiji)
Apr 29
Lava flow may fuel expansion of Nishinoshima
Japanese Coast Guard officials monitoring resurgent volcanic activity on Nishinoshima Island in the Pacific say lava has reached the shore. (NHK)
Apr 29
Ex-chief of Moritomo Gakuen releases audio tape
The former chief of school operator Moritomo Gakuen has released an audio recording of his discussions with a Finance Ministry official about a controversial land deal. (NHK)
Apr 29
Bubbles seen in water near undersea volcano
Japanese authorities are warning ships to exercise caution in waters around Bayonnaise Rocks, a small volcano in the Pacific Ocean about 400 kilometers off Tokyo. (NHK)
Apr 28
Mount Sakurajima has first major eruption in nine months
Mount Sakurajima had its first major eruption in nine months on Friday, sending a plume of ash high over Kagoshima Prefecture, the Meteorological Agency said. (Japan Times)
Apr 28
Japanese concertgoer sues idol group because dancing otaku ruined the show for him
High Court hands down ruling in three-year legal dispute stemming from different attitudes between hard-core idol singer fans. (rocketnews24.com)
Apr 28
Tokyo 'voice actress' gets 10 years in prison for thefts
A court here has handed down a prison sentence to a woman for drugging and robbing a number of men, reports TV Asahi (tokyoreporter.com)