May Day rally in Tokyo calls for end to long work hours
Jiji -- Apr 30
Participants in a large-scale May Day rally in Tokyo on Saturday called for eliminating long working hours and correcting unreasonable pay gaps.

According to the organizer, the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo, the rally was attended by some 40,000 people.

In Japan, the overwork-linked suicide in 2015 of a 24-year-old female employee of leading advertising agency Dentsu Inc. <4324> has aroused keen public interest in long working hours.

In late March, the government came up with an action plan for work style reform, including the introduction of an overtime cap of less than 100 hours per month during a busy period and the correction of unreasonable wage disparities between regular and nonregular workers. Discussions are under way to develop a legal system.

メーデー中央大会が東京・代々木公園で開かれ、約4万人が長時間労働の是正や過労死のない社会づくりを訴えました。
News sources: Jiji, ANNnewsCH
