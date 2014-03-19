Participants in a large-scale May Day rally in Tokyo on Saturday called for eliminating long working hours and correcting unreasonable pay gaps.
According to the organizer, the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo, the rally was attended by some 40,000 people.
In Japan, the overwork-linked suicide in 2015 of a 24-year-old female employee of leading advertising agency Dentsu Inc. <4324> has aroused keen public interest in long working hours.
In late March, the government came up with an action plan for work style reform, including the introduction of an overtime cap of less than 100 hours per month during a busy period and the correction of unreasonable wage disparities between regular and nonregular workers. Discussions are under way to develop a legal system.
Leading parcel delivery firm Yamato Transport Co. said Friday that it will raise its basic tariff for retail customers by ¥140-¥180 excluding tax in September, marking its first rate hike in 27 years. (the-japan-news.com)
As tension spikes on the Korean peninsula, a French amphibious assault carrier sailed into Japan's naval base of Sasebo on Saturday ahead of drills that risk upsetting China, which faces U.S. pressure to rein in North Korea's arms programs. (Japan Today)
About 60 pct of teachers at public junior high schools in Japan worked at least 60 hours per week in fiscal 2016, beyond the dividing line used by the state for determining death from overwork, an education ministry survey revealed Friday. (Jiji)
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his British counterpart, Theresa May, agreed at a meeting in London on Friday that their countries will work together to promote free trade at a time when protectionist moves are growing in the world. (Jiji)