Yamato Transport to hike fees for 1st time in 27 yrs
the-japan-news.com -- Apr 30
Leading parcel delivery firm Yamato Transport Co. said Friday that it will raise its basic tariff for retail customers by ¥140-¥180 excluding tax in September, marking its first rate hike in 27 years.

The price increase is part of a structural reform package announced the same day that is designed to improve the working conditions of Yamato Transport drivers amid a surge in orders.

The Yamato Holdings Co. unit vowed to reshape its delivery system by reducing the total delivery amount. It plans to curb the total in fiscal 2017, which began this month, by 80 million parcels from 1,870 million parcels the previous year.

Its retail delivery fee will rise ¥140 from the current level for small parcels, ¥160 for medium-sized parcels and ¥180 for large ones.

At the same time, Yamato Transport will offer discounts if individual customers take their parcels directly to its offices. The discounts will reduce the average price hike of some 15 percent to about 10 percent.

To raise its delivery tariff for corporate clients, Yamato Transport will enter into negotiations with about 1,000 large-lot clients, including Amazon Japan G.K., on a priority basis.

