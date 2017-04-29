The town of Taiji, known for its whale-hunting traditions, held an annual memorial service on Saturday for whales captured and killed.

Some 100 people including fishermen gathered in front of a whale-shaped monument at a park in the town and offered incense in a gesture of appreciation.

“We will not forget the feelings of gratitude toward whales and pass on the long tradition of the town’s way of life with whales to future generations,” Taiji Mayor Kazutaka Sangen said in an address.

Taiji also has drawn attention for its annual dolphin cull, in which the animals are slaughtered using a controversial method called drive hunting in which fishermen herd dolphins into a cove and seal the area with a net. The hunting practice has drawn international criticism as cruel.