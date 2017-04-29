Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has strongly condemned North Korea's latest firing of a ballistic missile.

Abe referred to the suspected launch failure at a news conference in London on Saturday. He said peace and prosperity of the world is facing a grave crisis. He said North Korea went ahead with the launch despite strong warnings from the international community. He said it is a serious threat to Japan and unacceptable.

Abe said North Korea may repeat more provocations. He will make an all-out effort to secure the safety of the people by working with the United States.

Abe said North Korea has launched more than 20 ballistic missiles over the past year ignoring calls for self-restraint from the international community.

He said the North also continues to develop nuclear weapons in clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

The prime minister said China accounts for 90 percent of North Korea's trade and the country's role is important in resolving pending issues involving North Korea. He said he is watching how China handles North Korea.

He added that he hopes China will play a constructive role, including the implementation of UN resolutions regarding sanctions on North Korea.