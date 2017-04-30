Nikko historic site lit up
NHK -- Apr 30
Historic buildings and artifacts in Nikko, north of Tokyo, are taking on a new glow during the spring holiday season.

The night-time illumination event at Toshogu shrine and Rin-noji temple, which are designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site, began on Saturday, to coincide with the start of the Golden Week holiday in Japan.

These facilities are normally closed at night, but are open during the holiday period.

At Toshogu shrine, the highly decorative Yomei-mon gate and a well-known carving of three monkeys are brightly lit as darkness sets in. Both have just been put back on public display after undergoing a full-scale restoration.

Visitors appeared to be enchanted by a mysterious atmosphere different from that during the day.

世界遺産に登録されている栃木県日光市の東照宮などの神社や寺で、２９日から、夜間のライトアップが始まりました。 このライトアップは、通常は夕方で閉門される世界遺産の東照宮や輪王寺の大猷院が、大型連休の期間中、夜間にも参拝できるようにと、特別に企画されました。
