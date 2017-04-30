A male worker died after he was buried alive while working alone inside a sand storage tank at a concrete factory in Kitakami City on Saturday, police said.

According to Iwate Prefectural Police, Hiroyuki Sato, 37, was breaking up hardened sand alone inside an 8-meter-tall storage tank when his footing gave way and buried him alive at around 3 p.m., according to Iwate Broadcasting (Apr. 30).

Sato was rescued in an unconscious state about 2.5 hours later by authorities and transported to a hospital, where his death was confirmed.

Police are questioning his colleagues and investigating the circumstances of the incident.

岩手県北上市のコンクリート工場で砂の排出作業をしていた男性が生き埋めになり、死亡しました。 29日午後2時50分ごろ、北上市のコンクリート工場で従業員の佐藤博行さん（37）が貯蔵槽で砂の排出作業をしていたところ、足元の砂が崩れて生き埋めになりました。