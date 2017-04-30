Feud over dog likely led to stabbing death of elderly man
tokyoreporter.com -- Apr 30
Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a 35-year-old man on charges of murder after his elderly neighbor was found stabbed to death, possibly the result of a feud over a pet dog, reports TBS News.

Sometime between April 27 and 29, Shigeki Hajima, 35, allegedly stabbed his next-door neighbor Yoshio Kenmotsu, 71, to death inside the victim's residence, located on the third floor of a building in Taisho Ward.

The body of the victim was found dead with over 10 stab wounds in the apartment at around 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Hajima denies the charges. However, prior to his arrest he told police during questioning that the victim complained about his dog. "I stabbed him in the face with a knife," the suspect was quoted, according to the Sankei Shimbun (Apr. 30).

Hajima and Kenmotsu were the only residents on the third floor. Hajima became a person of interest for police since blood was found in the corridor of the third floor and no other floors.

At the time of the discovery of the victim's body, the whereabouts of Hajima were not known. However, he returned home on Saturday with an injury to his left hand. It was around this time that he told police that he stabbed the victim.

29日に大阪・大正区のアパートの一室で首などを刺された男性の遺体が見つかった事件で、警察は同じ階に住む35歳の男を殺人容疑で逮捕しました。　午後0時50分ごろ、大正区のアパートで、「知り合いが血まみれで倒れているのが窓から見える」と通報がありました。
News sources: tokyoreporter.com, ANNnewsCH
