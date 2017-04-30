Japan's Self-Defense Forces are to carry out a new duty of escorting US and other foreign vessels that are operating to defend Japan.

Security legislation that took effect last year allows the SDF to guard US ships engaged in such activities as joint exercises and the monitoring of possible ballistic missile launches.

SDF personnel are allowed to use weapons to defend foreign ships in the event of infringements that do not amount to an armed attack.

Government sources say Defense Minister Tomomi Inada has already issued an order for the new duty.

北朝鮮情勢が緊迫するなか、アメリカの補給艦を武器を使って防護する初めての任務のため、海上自衛隊の護衛艦「いずも」が1日、横須賀基地を出港します。 護衛艦のいずもは午前に横須賀基地を出発し、千葉県房総半島の沖でアメリカ海軍の補給艦と合流する予定です。