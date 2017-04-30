Japan's Self-Defense Forces are to carry out a new duty of escorting US and other foreign vessels that are operating to defend Japan.
Security legislation that took effect last year allows the SDF to guard US ships engaged in such activities as joint exercises and the monitoring of possible ballistic missile launches.
SDF personnel are allowed to use weapons to defend foreign ships in the event of infringements that do not amount to an armed attack.
Government sources say Defense Minister Tomomi Inada has already issued an order for the new duty.
VIDEO
北朝鮮情勢が緊迫するなか、アメリカの補給艦を武器を使って防護する初めての任務のため、海上自衛隊の護衛艦「いずも」が1日、横須賀基地を出港します。 護衛艦のいずもは午前に横須賀基地を出発し、千葉県房総半島の沖でアメリカ海軍の補給艦と合流する予定です。
May 01
Not quite two years after its formation, the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi organized crime group is expected to dissolve with departing members forming a new gang, a move that has police on high alert, reports NHK
(tokyoreporter.com)
May 01
Japan's Self-Defense Forces are to carry out a new duty of escorting US and other foreign vessels that are operating to defend Japan.
(NHK)
May 01
Police in Osaka said Sunday they have arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 71-year-old neighbor at their apartment complex.
(Japan Today)
May 01
Masahiro Inoue, former president of major internet portal Yahoo Japan Corp., died in a traffic accident in California on Tuesday, it was learned Saturday. He was 60.
(the-japan-news.com)
May 01
The Bank of Japan is keeping a wary eye on the steep growth of bank loans to finance the construction of apartment buildings and other rental homes.
(Japan Times)
May 01
East Japan Railway Co's new luxury sleeper train, the Train Suite Shiki-shima, providing a cruise experience with a modern Japanese taste, makes its debut Monday.
(Japan Today)
Apr 30
Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a 35-year-old man on charges of murder after his elderly neighbor was found stabbed to death, possibly the result of a feud over a pet dog, reports TBS News.
(tokyoreporter.com)
Apr 30
A male worker died after he was buried alive while working alone inside a sand storage tank at a concrete factory in Kitakami City on Saturday, police said.
(tokyoreporter.com)
Apr 30
Participants in a large-scale May Day rally in Tokyo on Saturday called for eliminating long working hours and correcting unreasonable pay gaps.
(Jiji)
Apr 30
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has strongly condemned North Korea's latest firing of a ballistic missile.
(NHK)