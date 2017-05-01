BOJ fears housing bubble amid surging loans for apartment buildings
Japan Times -- May 01
The Bank of Japan is keeping a wary eye on the steep growth of bank loans to finance the construction of apartment buildings and other rental homes.

The BOJ is concerned that the active lending may cause an oversupply of rental homes and an increase in vacancies, resulting in defaults by borrower landlords, officials said.

Loans for rental homes rose 21.1 percent from the previous year to ¥3.786 trillion in 2016, the highest level since 2010, the earliest year for which comparable data are available.

Regional banks in particular have stepped up lending to individuals who construct rental homes as the borrowers own land that can be put up as loan collateral.

The balance of loans soared 70 percent over the past five years, prompting worries about overheating at some lenders. A source close to a regional bank said some banks have posted unusual growth in lending.

May 01
Hyogo police: Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi to dissolve
Not quite two years after its formation, the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi organized crime group is expected to dissolve with departing members forming a new gang, a move that has police on high alert, reports NHK (tokyoreporter.com)
May 01
SDF to undertake new duty based on security laws
Japan's Self-Defense Forces are to carry out a new duty of escorting US and other foreign vessels that are operating to defend Japan. (NHK)
May 01
Man arrested over murder of 71-year-old neighbor in Osaka
Police in Osaka said Sunday they have arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 71-year-old neighbor at their apartment complex. (Japan Today)
May 01
Ex-chief at Yahoo Japan Inoue dies in Calif. accident
Masahiro Inoue, former president of major internet portal Yahoo Japan Corp., died in a traffic accident in California on Tuesday, it was learned Saturday. He was 60. (the-japan-news.com)
May 01
May 01
JR East luxury sleeper train to debut Monday
East Japan Railway Co's new luxury sleeper train, the Train Suite Shiki-shima, providing a cruise experience with a modern Japanese taste, makes its debut Monday. (Japan Today)
Apr 30
Feud over dog likely led to stabbing death of elderly man
Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a 35-year-old man on charges of murder after his elderly neighbor was found stabbed to death, possibly the result of a feud over a pet dog, reports TBS News. (tokyoreporter.com)
Apr 30
Man dies after being buried alive inside sand storage tank
A male worker died after he was buried alive while working alone inside a sand storage tank at a concrete factory in Kitakami City on Saturday, police said. (tokyoreporter.com)
Apr 30
May Day rally in Tokyo calls for end to long work hours
Participants in a large-scale May Day rally in Tokyo on Saturday called for eliminating long working hours and correcting unreasonable pay gaps. (Jiji)
Apr 30
Abe condemns firing of N.Korea missile
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has strongly condemned North Korea's latest firing of a ballistic missile. (NHK)