The Bank of Japan is keeping a wary eye on the steep growth of bank loans to finance the construction of apartment buildings and other rental homes.

The BOJ is concerned that the active lending may cause an oversupply of rental homes and an increase in vacancies, resulting in defaults by borrower landlords, officials said.

Loans for rental homes rose 21.1 percent from the previous year to ¥3.786 trillion in 2016, the highest level since 2010, the earliest year for which comparable data are available.

Regional banks in particular have stepped up lending to individuals who construct rental homes as the borrowers own land that can be put up as loan collateral.

The balance of loans soared 70 percent over the past five years, prompting worries about overheating at some lenders. A source close to a regional bank said some banks have posted unusual growth in lending.