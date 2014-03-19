East Japan Railway Co's new luxury sleeper train, the Train Suite Shiki-shima, providing a cruise experience with a modern Japanese taste, makes its debut Monday.

The dome cars, located at both ends of the 10-car train, have large windows in the sides and ceilings and sofas allowing passengers to relax and enjoy the view as the train travels through mountain and coastal scenery.

"We hope we can contribute to establishing a railway of a new era" through the new sleeper train service, said Atsushi Takahashi, a JR East official in charge of sales.

JR East, which serves Tokyo and other areas in the eastern part of the main island of Honshu, will offer from May to November a four-day trip on the train covering Hokkaido and parts of northeastern Japan and a two-day trip around Yamanashi, Nagano and Fukushima. The fares range from 320,000 yen to 950,000 yen per person when two people share a room.

The train's 17 rooms -- two large suite rooms in different sizes and 15 smaller rooms -- can only accommodate 34 people in total. A lottery for seats on the service launch day was oversubscribed 76-fold, according to the railway operator.

ＪＲ東日本は２６日、豪華寝台列車「トランスイート四季島」が５月１日から運行開始するのを前に、報道関係者向けの試乗会を、上野―宇都宮間で実施した。１０両編成の両端にある展望車の内部が初めて公開された。