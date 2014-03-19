East Japan Railway Co's new luxury sleeper train, the Train Suite Shiki-shima, providing a cruise experience with a modern Japanese taste, makes its debut Monday.
The dome cars, located at both ends of the 10-car train, have large windows in the sides and ceilings and sofas allowing passengers to relax and enjoy the view as the train travels through mountain and coastal scenery.
"We hope we can contribute to establishing a railway of a new era" through the new sleeper train service, said Atsushi Takahashi, a JR East official in charge of sales.
JR East, which serves Tokyo and other areas in the eastern part of the main island of Honshu, will offer from May to November a four-day trip on the train covering Hokkaido and parts of northeastern Japan and a two-day trip around Yamanashi, Nagano and Fukushima. The fares range from 320,000 yen to 950,000 yen per person when two people share a room.
The train's 17 rooms -- two large suite rooms in different sizes and 15 smaller rooms -- can only accommodate 34 people in total. A lottery for seats on the service launch day was oversubscribed 76-fold, according to the railway operator.
On a day in early February that saw a dusting of snow, about 70 people from 11 countries visited Aizuwakamatsu in Fukushima Prefecture. The visitors - from countries including France, Spain and Italy - were participating in a tour organized by Tokyo-based travel agency Miki Tourist Co. (the-japan-news.com)
Universal Studios Japan on Wednesday unveiled the world's largest amusement area featuring the popular animated movie characters the Minions ahead of the area's official opening on Friday. (Japan Today)