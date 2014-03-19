JR East luxury sleeper train to debut Monday
Japan Today -- May 01
East Japan Railway Co's new luxury sleeper train, the Train Suite Shiki-shima, providing a cruise experience with a modern Japanese taste, makes its debut Monday.

The dome cars, located at both ends of the 10-car train, have large windows in the sides and ceilings and sofas allowing passengers to relax and enjoy the view as the train travels through mountain and coastal scenery.

"We hope we can contribute to establishing a railway of a new era" through the new sleeper train service, said Atsushi Takahashi, a JR East official in charge of sales.

JR East, which serves Tokyo and other areas in the eastern part of the main island of Honshu, will offer from May to November a four-day trip on the train covering Hokkaido and parts of northeastern Japan and a two-day trip around Yamanashi, Nagano and Fukushima. The fares range from 320,000 yen to 950,000 yen per person when two people share a room.

The train's 17 rooms -- two large suite rooms in different sizes and 15 smaller rooms -- can only accommodate 34 people in total. A lottery for seats on the service launch day was oversubscribed 76-fold, according to the railway operator.

ＪＲ東日本は２６日、豪華寝台列車「トランスイート四季島」が５月１日から運行開始するのを前に、報道関係者向けの試乗会を、上野―宇都宮間で実施した。１０両編成の両端にある展望車の内部が初めて公開された。
News sources: Japan Today, Kyodo
MORE NEWS
May 01
JR East luxury sleeper train to debut Monday
East Japan Railway Co's new luxury sleeper train, the Train Suite Shiki-shima, providing a cruise experience with a modern Japanese taste, makes its debut Monday. (Japan Today)
Apr 30
Nikko historic site lit up
Historic buildings and artifacts in Nikko, north of Tokyo, are taking on a new glow during the spring holiday season. (NHK)
Apr 28
Mount Sakurajima has first major eruption in nine months
Mount Sakurajima had its first major eruption in nine months on Friday, sending a plume of ash high over Kagoshima Prefecture, the Meteorological Agency said. (Japan Times)
Apr 27
New luxury sleeper train unveiled
A Japanese railway operator has invited news reporters to ride on a new luxury sleeper train that links Tokyo and northern Japan. (NHK)
Apr 24
Blue Impulse flies over quake-hit Kumamoto
Six aircraft from the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force's aerobatic flight team, Blue Impulse, flew over Kumamoto Castle on Sunday. (NHK　)
Apr 22
Cherry blossoms in full bloom in Aomori City
Cherry blossoms are now in full bloom in Aomori City in the northernmost prefecture of Japan's main island of Honshu. (NHK)
Apr 22
Tohoku sets its sights on tourism revival
On a day in early February that saw a dusting of snow, about 70 people from 11 countries visited Aizuwakamatsu in Fukushima Prefecture. The visitors - from countries including France, Spain and Italy - were participating in a tour organized by Tokyo-based travel agency Miki Tourist Co. (the-japan-news.com)
Apr 21
Japan to relax visa requirements for Chinese visitors
Japan will ease visa requirements for Chinese travelers on May 8, the Foreign Ministry announced Friday. (Nikkei)
Apr 21
Universal Studios in Osaka unveils world's biggest Minion area
Universal Studios Japan on Wednesday unveiled the world's largest amusement area featuring the popular animated movie characters the Minions ahead of the area's official opening on Friday. (Japan Today)
Apr 21
Road up to halfway point of Mt. Fuji reopens
A toll road on Mount Fuji reopened on Thursday after closing for the winter, allowing cars and sightseeing buses to reach the halfway point of Japan's highest peak. (NHK)