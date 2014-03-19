Police in Osaka said Sunday they have arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 71-year-old neighbor at their apartment complex.
According to police, the suspect, Shigeki Yashima, is accused of stabbing to death Yoshio Kenmotsu sometime between 6 p.m. April 27 and noon April 29 in his third-floor apartment in Taisho Ward, Fuji TV reported.
A friend of Kenmotsu found the body, which had at least 10 stab wounds in the neck and face, at around 1 p.m. Saturday.
Police said bloodstains at the crime scene and in the corridor outside Kenmotsu's apartment, linked Yashima, who lives in the apartment next to Kenmotsu's, to the crime. Yashima also had an injury on his left hand, which police suspect may have been inflicted by Kenmotsu during a struggle.
Police said Yashima returned home at around 11 p.m. Saturday and he submitted to voluntary questioning. Police said that he initially admitted to killing Kenmotsu with a knife after an argument over Yashima feeding his dog. But on Sunday, he changed his statement and said he did not kill Kenmotsu.
