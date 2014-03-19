Man arrested over murder of 71-year-old neighbor in Osaka
Japan Today -- May 01
Police in Osaka said Sunday they have arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 71-year-old neighbor at their apartment complex.

According to police, the suspect, Shigeki Yashima, is accused of stabbing to death Yoshio Kenmotsu sometime between 6 p.m. April 27 and noon April 29 in his third-floor apartment in Taisho Ward, Fuji TV reported.

A friend of Kenmotsu found the body, which had at least 10 stab wounds in the neck and face, at around 1 p.m. Saturday.

Police said bloodstains at the crime scene and in the corridor outside Kenmotsu's apartment, linked Yashima, who lives in the apartment next to Kenmotsu's, to the crime. Yashima also had an injury on his left hand, which police suspect may have been inflicted by Kenmotsu during a struggle.

Police said Yashima returned home at around 11 p.m. Saturday and he submitted to voluntary questioning. Police said that he initially admitted to killing Kenmotsu with a knife after an argument over Yashima feeding his dog. But on Sunday, he changed his statement and said he did not kill Kenmotsu.

29日に大阪・大正区のアパートの一室で首などを刺された男性の遺体が見つかった事件で、警察は同じ階に住む35歳の男を殺人容疑で逮捕しました。　午後0時50分ごろ、大正区のアパートで、「知り合いが血まみれで倒れているのが窓から見える」と通報がありました。
News sources: Japan Today, ANNnewsCH
