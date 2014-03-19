Hundreds gather for local Kyoto festival

Hundreds of people enjoyed participating in Inari festival's kunaijunko on Sunday as five mikoshi were paraded through the streets of southern Kyoto.

Tweet The streets were lined with locals and tourists to witness the spectacular event as enthusiastic participants carried the decorated floats during the afternoon. The festivities continued into the night with plenty of eating and drinking.

Student who committed suicide was bullied at least 5 times, principal says (Japan Today) The principal of a junior high school in Sendai City, Miyagi Prefecture, whose student committed suicide on April 26 by jumping off an apartment building near his home, admitted to a meeting with parents and guardians on Monday night that five cases of bullying concerning the boy had been reported before the teenager took his life.

13 people injured after car rams into Oita hospital (Japan Today) A car driven by a woman in her 70s rammed into a hospital on Tuesday morning in Oita Prefecture in southwestern Japan, leaving at least 12 people and the driver slightly injured, police said.

Abe vows to make progress in Constitutional debate (NHK) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has stressed his resolve to advance Diet debate aimed at amending the Constitution this year, which marks 70 years since it went into force on Wednesday.