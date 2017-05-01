Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has stressed his resolve to advance Diet debate aimed at amending the Constitution this year, which marks 70 years since it went into force on Wednesday.

Abe was speaking in Tokyo on Monday at a gathering of people who aim to enact a new Constitution.

He noted that there used to be an argument that the Constitution was a code of laws that would remain in effect forever, but few people think that way now.

Abe called on people to move on from the abstract and futile division of those in favor of revising the Constitution and those against it.

Abe said his Liberal Democratic Party drew up a draft amendment and made it public in 2012, when Sadakazu Tanigaki was the party president. But Abe said the party will not submit the draft amendment as it is.

He said however great a proposal is, it would be meaningless if it fails to win the support of at least two-thirds of the lawmakers in both chambers of the Diet and majority support in a subsequent national referendum on revising the Constitution.

憲法施行70周年を前に、憲法改正に改めて意欲です。 安倍総理大臣：「憲法改正への国民的な関心は確実に高まってきています。いよいよ、機は熟してきました。