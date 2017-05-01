Abe vows to make progress in Constitutional debate
NHK -- May 02
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has stressed his resolve to advance Diet debate aimed at amending the Constitution this year, which marks 70 years since it went into force on Wednesday.

Abe was speaking in Tokyo on Monday at a gathering of people who aim to enact a new Constitution.

He noted that there used to be an argument that the Constitution was a code of laws that would remain in effect forever, but few people think that way now.

Abe called on people to move on from the abstract and futile division of those in favor of revising the Constitution and those against it.

Abe said his Liberal Democratic Party drew up a draft amendment and made it public in 2012, when Sadakazu Tanigaki was the party president. But Abe said the party will not submit the draft amendment as it is.

He said however great a proposal is, it would be meaningless if it fails to win the support of at least two-thirds of the lawmakers in both chambers of the Diet and majority support in a subsequent national referendum on revising the Constitution.

憲法施行70周年を前に、憲法改正に改めて意欲です。　安倍総理大臣：「憲法改正への国民的な関心は確実に高まってきています。いよいよ、機は熟してきました。

News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
May 02
Man drops lawsuit seeking deletion of arrest history from Google
A Japanese man has dropped a lawsuit seeking removal of his arrest history for child prostitution from Google Inc's search engine. (Japan Today)
May 02
Student who committed suicide was bullied at least 5 times, principal says
The principal of a junior high school in Sendai City, Miyagi Prefecture, whose student committed suicide on April 26 by jumping off an apartment building near his home, admitted to a meeting with parents and guardians on Monday night that five cases of bullying concerning the boy had been reported before the teenager took his life. (Japan Today)
May 02
13 people injured after car rams into Oita hospital
A car driven by a woman in her 70s rammed into a hospital on Tuesday morning in Oita Prefecture in southwestern Japan, leaving at least 12 people and the driver slightly injured, police said. (Japan Today)
May 02
SDF escort of U.S. warships involves risk of being drawn into combat
The Self-Defense Forces' new operation to escort U.S. warships, aimed at promoting Japanese collaboration with the U.S. military, involves the risk of embroiling the SDF in combat, experts say. (Jiji)
May 02
Abe vows to make progress in Constitutional debate
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has stressed his resolve to advance Diet debate aimed at amending the Constitution this year, which marks 70 years since it went into force on Wednesday. (NHK)
May 02
Break-ins reported at 2 Baskin Robbins outlets in Setagaya
Tokyo Metropolitan Police are investigating two break-ins at two branches of an ice cream chain in Setagaya Ward early Monday morning, reports TV Asahi (May 2). (tokyoreporter.com)
May 02
Kanagawa cops: Yakuza dissolved corpse in office toilet with chemicals
Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested an organized crime member for allegedly chopping up and dissolving the body of an acquaintance using chemicals in Hadano City, reports the Sankei Shimbun. (tokyoreporter.com)
May 02
Studio Ghibli animator creates heartwarming new anime commercial in Japan
The special release takes us through the love story of Cassis and Arles, a romance the animator has been developing for ten years. (rocketnews24.com)
May 02
Married person's average allowance lowest since 2007: survey
A survey by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co. has found that the average monthly sum a married person can spend freely is 25,082 yen, lowest since the survey began in 2007. (Jiji)
May 02
Japan wants to lead talks on TPP without US
Japan's chief negotiator for the Trans-Pacific Partnership talks says he wants to lead working-level discussions toward the deal's implementation without the United States. (NHK)