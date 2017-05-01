North Korea has suggested that it will continue to test its nuclear weapons.

A spokesman for the North Korean Foreign Ministry made the suggestion in a statement carried by the state-run media on Monday.

It said the country will bolster its nuclear force to the maximum in a consecutive and successive way, at any time and at any place decided by the supreme leadership.

The statement came one day after the United States and South Korea completed their annual 2-month-long joint military exercises. The statement said North Korea smashed what it called US provocations for war by demonstrating its mighty power.

It also said the country will continue strengthening its self-defense and preemptive attack capabilities centered on nuclear weapons, unless the US ends its hostility and nuclear threats.