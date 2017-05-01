A wildfire has been raging for more than 2 days near the damaged Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.

The fire started in a mountain forest on the outskirts of Namie Town in Fukushima Prefecture. The area is part of a zone designated as "no-entry" due to high radiation levels following the 2011 nuclear disaster.

Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures and the Self-Defense Forces are using helicopters to fight the blaze. They are also looking at the possibility of using ground crews.

Footage from an NHK helicopter on Monday morning showed smoke rising from wide areas and fires burning in several locations.

Local officials and firefighters say the blaze abated somewhat on Monday afternoon thanks to rainfall.

落雷が原因の可能性もあるとみています。 福島県などによりますと、先月29日、浪江町の帰還困難区域の山林から火が出て、これまでに約20万平方メートルを焼きました。周辺のモニタリングポストの値に目立った変化はないということです。