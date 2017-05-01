A wildfire has been raging for more than 2 days near the damaged Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.
The fire started in a mountain forest on the outskirts of Namie Town in Fukushima Prefecture. The area is part of a zone designated as "no-entry" due to high radiation levels following the 2011 nuclear disaster.
Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures and the Self-Defense Forces are using helicopters to fight the blaze. They are also looking at the possibility of using ground crews.
Footage from an NHK helicopter on Monday morning showed smoke rising from wide areas and fires burning in several locations.
Local officials and firefighters say the blaze abated somewhat on Monday afternoon thanks to rainfall.
The principal of a junior high school in Sendai City, Miyagi Prefecture, whose student committed suicide on April 26 by jumping off an apartment building near his home, admitted to a meeting with parents and guardians on Monday night that five cases of bullying concerning the boy had been reported before the teenager took his life. (Japan Today)
A car driven by a woman in her 70s rammed into a hospital on Tuesday morning in Oita Prefecture in southwestern Japan, leaving at least 12 people and the driver slightly injured, police said. (Japan Today)
Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested an organized crime member for allegedly chopping up and dissolving the body of an acquaintance using chemicals in Hadano City, reports the Sankei Shimbun. (tokyoreporter.com)