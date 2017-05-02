Sunny beaches in Japan's southern prefecture of Okinawa have been drawing tourists from across the country since the start of spring holidays.
Beaches in Okinawa started to open to swimmers in late March and most are now open.
On Monday, a number of tourists were swimming and sunbathing at what is known as "Tropical Beach" in the city of Ginowan.
VIDEO
VIDEO
May 02
Sunny beaches in Japan's southern prefecture of Okinawa have been drawing tourists from across the country since the start of spring holidays.
(NHK)
May 01
Hundreds of people enjoyed participating in Inari festival's kunaijunko on Sunday as five mikoshi were paraded through the streets of southern Kyoto.
(newsonjapan.com)
May 01
East Japan Railway Co's new luxury sleeper train, the Train Suite Shiki-shima, providing a cruise experience with a modern Japanese taste, makes its debut Monday.
(Japan Today)
Apr 30
Historic buildings and artifacts in Nikko, north of Tokyo, are taking on a new glow during the spring holiday season.
(NHK)
Apr 28
Mount Sakurajima had its first major eruption in nine months on Friday, sending a plume of ash high over Kagoshima Prefecture, the Meteorological Agency said.
(Japan Times)
Apr 27
A Japanese railway operator has invited news reporters to ride on a new luxury sleeper train that links Tokyo and northern Japan.
(NHK)
Apr 24
Six aircraft from the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force's aerobatic flight team, Blue Impulse, flew over Kumamoto Castle on Sunday.
(NHK )
Apr 22
Cherry blossoms are now in full bloom in Aomori City in the northernmost prefecture of Japan's main island of Honshu.
(NHK)
Apr 22
On a day in early February that saw a dusting of snow, about 70 people from 11 countries visited Aizuwakamatsu in Fukushima Prefecture. The visitors - from countries including France, Spain and Italy - were participating in a tour organized by Tokyo-based travel agency Miki Tourist Co.
(the-japan-news.com)
Apr 21
Japan will ease visa requirements for Chinese travelers on May 8, the Foreign Ministry announced Friday.
(Nikkei)