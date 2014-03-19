The Self-Defense Forces' new operation to escort U.S. warships, aimed at promoting Japanese collaboration with the U.S. military, involves the risk of embroiling the SDF in combat, experts say.

On Monday afternoon, the Maritime SDF's helicopter carrier Izumo started its escort mission off Japan's Pacific coast, the first such operation since the Asian country's new security legislation entered into effect last year.

The legislation warrants the SDF escort of U.S. warships only in situations short of a military contingency. These operations will not be conducted where fighting is underway, according to government guidelines for SDF operations to guard weapons and other equipment belonging to the U.S. military and other allies released last December.

The government says the SDF will not join the U.S. military in exercising force and that use of weapons by the SDF would not violate war-renouncing Article 9 of Japan's constitution.

During the escort of U.S. warships, SDF troops are allowed to use weapons when "reasonably judged necessary" on a case-by-case basis.

史上初の任務を帯びたのは、自衛隊のなかでも特別な「船」でした。アメリカ軍の補給艦を護衛することになった「いずも」の内部には巨大な空間が広がっていました。防衛省を担当・取材している政治部の安西陽太記者の解説です。 （Q.いずもの特徴は？） とにかくスケール感が大きいです。