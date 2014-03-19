Married person's average allowance lowest since 2007: survey
Jiji -- May 02
A survey by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co. has found that the average monthly sum a married person can spend freely is 25,082 yen, lowest since the survey began in 2007.

The amount was 4,421 yen less than the 29,503 yen in 2016, when the monthly allowance rose for the first time in six years, according to the Internet-based survey conducted for eight days through April 10.

A total of 1,080 married men and women in their 20s to 50s provided information on their monthly allowances.

The average allowance stood at 31,764 yen for men and 18,424 yen for women, more than 10,000 yen short of the amounts they wished, respectively.

News source: Jiji
MORE NEWS
May 02
Man drops lawsuit seeking deletion of arrest history from Google
A Japanese man has dropped a lawsuit seeking removal of his arrest history for child prostitution from Google Inc's search engine. (Japan Today)
May 02
Student who committed suicide was bullied at least 5 times, principal says
The principal of a junior high school in Sendai City, Miyagi Prefecture, whose student committed suicide on April 26 by jumping off an apartment building near his home, admitted to a meeting with parents and guardians on Monday night that five cases of bullying concerning the boy had been reported before the teenager took his life. (Japan Today)
May 02
13 people injured after car rams into Oita hospital
A car driven by a woman in her 70s rammed into a hospital on Tuesday morning in Oita Prefecture in southwestern Japan, leaving at least 12 people and the driver slightly injured, police said. (Japan Today)
May 02
SDF escort of U.S. warships involves risk of being drawn into combat
The Self-Defense Forces' new operation to escort U.S. warships, aimed at promoting Japanese collaboration with the U.S. military, involves the risk of embroiling the SDF in combat, experts say. (Jiji)
May 02
Abe vows to make progress in Constitutional debate
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has stressed his resolve to advance Diet debate aimed at amending the Constitution this year, which marks 70 years since it went into force on Wednesday. (NHK)
May 02
Break-ins reported at 2 Baskin Robbins outlets in Setagaya
Tokyo Metropolitan Police are investigating two break-ins at two branches of an ice cream chain in Setagaya Ward early Monday morning, reports TV Asahi (May 2). (tokyoreporter.com)
May 02
Kanagawa cops: Yakuza dissolved corpse in office toilet with chemicals
Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested an organized crime member for allegedly chopping up and dissolving the body of an acquaintance using chemicals in Hadano City, reports the Sankei Shimbun. (tokyoreporter.com)
May 02
Studio Ghibli animator creates heartwarming new anime commercial in Japan
The special release takes us through the love story of Cassis and Arles, a romance the animator has been developing for ten years. (rocketnews24.com)
May 02
Married person's average allowance lowest since 2007: survey
A survey by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co. has found that the average monthly sum a married person can spend freely is 25,082 yen, lowest since the survey began in 2007. (Jiji)
May 02
Japan wants to lead talks on TPP without US
Japan's chief negotiator for the Trans-Pacific Partnership talks says he wants to lead working-level discussions toward the deal's implementation without the United States. (NHK)