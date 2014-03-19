A survey by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co. has found that the average monthly sum a married person can spend freely is 25,082 yen, lowest since the survey began in 2007.

The amount was 4,421 yen less than the 29,503 yen in 2016, when the monthly allowance rose for the first time in six years, according to the Internet-based survey conducted for eight days through April 10.

A total of 1,080 married men and women in their 20s to 50s provided information on their monthly allowances.

The average allowance stood at 31,764 yen for men and 18,424 yen for women, more than 10,000 yen short of the amounts they wished, respectively.