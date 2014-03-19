Sota Fujii, the youngest professional shogi player, extended on Monday his winning streak to a 15th match since his debut.

Fourth-dan Fujii, a 14-year-old junior high school third-grader, defeated sixth-dan Kota Kanai, 30, in a match in Tokyo to decide the challenger to the 30th Ryuo title.

"I'm surprised and happy with the 15th straight win," said Fujii, who made his pro debut in October last year at the age of 14 years and two months. "This victory gave me confidence as a pro player."

Fujii's will next play a game on Thursday seeking the rookie championship.

将棋の最年少プロ棋士、藤井聡太四段（１４）は１日、東京都渋谷区の将棋会館で指された第３０期竜王戦ランキング戦６組で金井恒太六段（３０）を破り、自身の持つデビュー後の連勝記録を「１５」に更新した。次回の対局は４日、新人王戦でアマチュアの横山大樹さんと対戦する。