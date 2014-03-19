Debit cards are making gains in the Japanese market thanks to their money management merits, with transactions nearly doubling over two years to 107.56 million in fiscal 2016, according to the Bank of Japan's first payment and settlement statistics report.

Some 890 billion yen ($7.96 billion) in payments were made via debit card, marking a fourth straight year of growth.

Issuance and transactions are up because the cards work at stores with JCB, Visa or China UnionPay credit card systems. They are also accepted online and abroad.

Bank issuers have doubled from the end of 2015 to 31 at the end of March. Transactions have grown continuously in volume and value since fiscal 2010, the first year for which comparable figures are available.

Transactions settled with the J-Debit service for ATM cards have decreased for five straight years, and the number of stores accepting it has not increased. J-Debit transactions fell 5% on the year in fiscal 2016 while debit card transactions jumped 45%.

Debit cards make up only a small slice of the card payment market in Japan. Credit cards accounted for 89% of the total value in fiscal 2016, against 9% for e-money and just 2% for debit.