The special release takes us through the love story of Cassis and Arles, a romance the animator has been developing for ten years.
Yoshiharu Sato is a talented Japanese animator best known for helping to direct and design the 1988 Studio Ghibli anime film My Neighbour Totoro. Having worked as a key animator on other Ghibli films like Porco Rosso and The Secret World of Arriety, Sato has also gone on to work for other greats in the industry, including Walt Disney Japan and game developer Taito.
For the last ten years, however, the experienced artist has been using his talents to help promote a local bread company called Francois. Based in Fukuoka, on Japan's southern island of Kyushu, the bread company has a number of outlets exclusive to the region, and one of their best-selling ranges is the beautiful-sounding Slow Bread series.
