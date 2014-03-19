A car driven by a woman in her 70s rammed into a hospital on Tuesday morning in Oita Prefecture in southwestern Japan, leaving at least 12 people and the driver slightly injured, police said.

The police said the car stopped about 20 meters into the hospital lobby after crashing through the entrance of Oita Nakamura Hospital in Oita city in the 10:45 a.m. accident.

Around 50 patients and others were in the lobby at the time of the accident, according to eye witnesses. A male acquaintance of the driver was also in the car but was unhurt, according to the police.

"We heard the sound of shattering glass, and then there was this confusion," a female hospital staff member said. The hospital said after the accident that it has stopped accepting outpatients and emergency patients for the day.

大分市の病院に高齢女性が運転する車が突っ込みました。13人がけがをしています。 警察によりますと、2日午前10時半ごろ、大分市大手町にある大分中村病院から「車がロビーに突っ込み、けが人が多数いる。医師が対応している」と110番通報がありました。