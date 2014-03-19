Student who committed suicide was bullied at least 5 times, principal says
Japan Today -- May 02
The principal of a junior high school in Sendai City, Miyagi Prefecture, whose student committed suicide on April 26 by jumping off an apartment building near his home, admitted to a meeting with parents and guardians on Monday night that five cases of bullying concerning the boy had been reported before the teenager took his life.

In the first parent-teacher briefing held since the 13-year-old boy's death, the principal described in detail an incident of bullying that occurred back in December, Fuji TV reported. In that case, the word "die" was scrawled on the student's desk with a magic marker.

In another incident in February, the bullied student broke his wrist after tripping over the feet of a classmate.

The principal said he had given guidance to the boy's classmates when he learned that the boy was being bullied.

仙台市の中学校でいじめを受けていた男子生徒が自殺した問題で、学校側は2日、生徒全員にアンケートを行い、いじめと自殺の因果関係を調査します。　校長：「いじめがあったのは事実だと思います。
