The principal of a junior high school in Sendai City, Miyagi Prefecture, whose student committed suicide on April 26 by jumping off an apartment building near his home, admitted to a meeting with parents and guardians on Monday night that five cases of bullying concerning the boy had been reported before the teenager took his life.
In the first parent-teacher briefing held since the 13-year-old boy's death, the principal described in detail an incident of bullying that occurred back in December, Fuji TV reported. In that case, the word "die" was scrawled on the student's desk with a magic marker.
In another incident in February, the bullied student broke his wrist after tripping over the feet of a classmate.
The principal said he had given guidance to the boy's classmates when he learned that the boy was being bullied.
