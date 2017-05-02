Tokyo Metropolitan Police are investigating two break-ins at two branches of an ice cream chain in Setagaya Ward early Monday morning, reports TV Asahi (May 2).
At around 6:00 a.m., a glass window was smashed at the Sakura-Shinmachi branch of Baskin Robbins and about 700,000 yen in cash taken.
About one hour before, a newspaper delivery person observed a man in ski mask breaking into a different outlet of the same chain in the Kinuta area, located about three kilometers from the other branch.
No cash was taken from the Kinuta outlet, and the only damage was a broken window.
Police, who suspect the same person is behind both break-ins, are now examining security camera footage to identify a suspect.
