A train on the JR Takasaki Line was forced to stop twice on Tuesday morning after running over a small rock on one crossing and then running over a brick at another crossing a few kilometres away.

Police said they believe the objects were deliberately left on the tracks to cause damage to the train, Fuji TV reported.

The first incident occurred at around 7:40 a.m. on a crossing between Kitamoto and Konosue stations. The train driver heard a strange noise after passing over the crossing and stopped the train. JR East officials confirmed that the train had run over a small rock.

The train resumed running about 25 minutes later and after two minutes, the driver heard another grinding noise as the train passed over a crossing 2.5 kilometers from where the first incident occurred. This time, pieces of a brick were found on the tracks.

2日朝、埼玉県のJR高崎線で、同じ電車が2カ所で緊急停止しました。いずれも線路に置き石がされていたとみられ、警察は列車往来危険の疑いで調べています。 JR東日本によりますと、午前7時40分ごろ、JR高崎線の北本駅から鴻巣駅の間を走行していた電車が緊急停止しました。