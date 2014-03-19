A train on the JR Takasaki Line was forced to stop twice on Tuesday morning after running over a small rock on one crossing and then running over a brick at another crossing a few kilometres away.
Police said they believe the objects were deliberately left on the tracks to cause damage to the train, Fuji TV reported.
The first incident occurred at around 7:40 a.m. on a crossing between Kitamoto and Konosue stations. The train driver heard a strange noise after passing over the crossing and stopped the train. JR East officials confirmed that the train had run over a small rock.
The train resumed running about 25 minutes later and after two minutes, the driver heard another grinding noise as the train passed over a crossing 2.5 kilometers from where the first incident occurred. This time, pieces of a brick were found on the tracks.
