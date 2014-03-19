Japan will actively court foreign businesses for investments by appointing special advisers to select companies and boosting circulation of English information on the country's up-and-coming industries.

These plans will be taken on by the Japan External Trade Organization, an independent government agency under the supervision of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. The initiative will go into the government's growth strategy due out in June.

A total of 100 staff from JETRO will be assigned to 1,000 companies chosen for their high possibility of investing in Japan. They will provide information on Japanese law and administrative procedures, while also requesting feedback from businesses about regulations that serve as major obstacles, to help provide insight for future improvements. JETRO will also set up an advisory team that includes tax accountants and administrative specialists.