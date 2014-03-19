Japan will actively court foreign businesses for investments by appointing special advisers to select companies and boosting circulation of English information on the country's up-and-coming industries.
These plans will be taken on by the Japan External Trade Organization, an independent government agency under the supervision of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. The initiative will go into the government's growth strategy due out in June.
A total of 100 staff from JETRO will be assigned to 1,000 companies chosen for their high possibility of investing in Japan. They will provide information on Japanese law and administrative procedures, while also requesting feedback from businesses about regulations that serve as major obstacles, to help provide insight for future improvements. JETRO will also set up an advisory team that includes tax accountants and administrative specialists.
A train on the JR Takasaki Line was forced to stop twice on Tuesday morning after running over a small rock on one crossing and then running over a brick at another crossing a few kilometres away. (Japan Today)
Japanese music label Avex Group Holdings Inc said Tuesday it failed to pay its employees several hundred million yen collectively in overtime pay over an eight-month period through January. (Japan Today)
The principal of a junior high school in Sendai City, Miyagi Prefecture, whose student committed suicide on April 26 by jumping off an apartment building near his home, admitted to a meeting with parents and guardians on Monday night that five cases of bullying concerning the boy had been reported before the teenager took his life. (Japan Today)
A car driven by a woman in her 70s rammed into a hospital on Tuesday morning in Oita Prefecture in southwestern Japan, leaving at least 12 people and the driver slightly injured, police said. (Japan Today)