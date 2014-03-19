Music label Avex failed to pay hundreds of millions of yen in overtime
Japan Today -- May 03
Japanese music label Avex Group Holdings Inc said Tuesday it failed to pay its employees several hundred million yen collectively in overtime pay over an eight-month period through January.

Avex, which manages Ayumi Hamasaki and other major artists and entertainers, joins several big-name Japanese companies, such as parcel delivery provider Yamato Holdings Co. and Kansai Electric Power Co, where employees were recently found to have not been paid for overtime work.

The music company looked into its alleged practice after labor standard inspectors recommended in December an action to rectify its overtime work situation, and now considers roughly half of its around 1,500 employees as not having been paid for overtime work in full.

The company said it is set to provide the unpaid wages this month and will continue its probe to see if wages were properly paid in February and beyond.

Nonpayment for overtime work occurred at the company's core units involved in music production. Avex's internal investigation has found that while overwork was common at the operations, only a portion of overtime wages were paid.

Avex will change the way it keeps track of its employees' working hours. Rather than checking the time workers start up their computers and shutting them down, it will allow employees to report their work hours online on their own.

News source: Japan Today
MORE NEWS
May 03
Japan's largest Ise-ebi lobster goes on show at aquarium in Mie
An aquarium in the city of Toba, Mie Prefecture, put on exhibit on Tuesday a male "Ise-ebi" Japanese spiny lobster 10 times heavier than normal. (Jiji)
May 03
Train delayed twice in Saitama after rock, brick placed on tracks in two places
A train on the JR Takasaki Line was forced to stop twice on Tuesday morning after running over a small rock on one crossing and then running over a brick at another crossing a few kilometres away. (Japan Today)
May 03
Kirin recalls 3.7mil. bottles of Volvic
Japan's Kirin Beverage has recalled about 3.7 million bottles of Volvic mineral water. Some of the products may contain broken pieces of plastic. (NHK)
May 03
Japan calls for nuclear nonproliferation efforts
Japan's Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida has called on nuclear powers and non-nuclear powers to work together toward a world without nuclear arms. (NHK)
May 03
Music label Avex failed to pay hundreds of millions of yen in overtime
Japanese music label Avex Group Holdings Inc said Tuesday it failed to pay its employees several hundred million yen collectively in overtime pay over an eight-month period through January. (Japan Today)
May 03
Japan steps up push to attract foreign investments
Japan will actively court foreign businesses for investments by appointing special advisers to select companies and boosting circulation of English information on the country's up-and-coming industries. (Nikkei)
May 02
Man drops lawsuit seeking deletion of arrest history from Google
A Japanese man has dropped a lawsuit seeking removal of his arrest history for child prostitution from Google Inc's search engine. (Japan Today)
May 02
Student who committed suicide was bullied at least 5 times, principal says
The principal of a junior high school in Sendai City, Miyagi Prefecture, whose student committed suicide on April 26 by jumping off an apartment building near his home, admitted to a meeting with parents and guardians on Monday night that five cases of bullying concerning the boy had been reported before the teenager took his life. (Japan Today)
May 02
13 people injured after car rams into Oita hospital
A car driven by a woman in her 70s rammed into a hospital on Tuesday morning in Oita Prefecture in southwestern Japan, leaving at least 12 people and the driver slightly injured, police said. (Japan Today)
May 02
SDF escort of U.S. warships involves risk of being drawn into combat
The Self-Defense Forces' new operation to escort U.S. warships, aimed at promoting Japanese collaboration with the U.S. military, involves the risk of embroiling the SDF in combat, experts say. (Jiji)