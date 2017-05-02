Japan's Kirin Beverage has recalled about 3.7 million bottles of Volvic mineral water. Some of the products may contain broken pieces of plastic.

The maker imports the mineral water from France. Five-hundred milliliter bottles with the best-by date of October 2019 are subject to recall.

Kirin officials say they received 2 complaints from consumers who bought the products in March or later. They said they found a piece of black plastic in the bottles they bought.

The company officials say their investigation at a factory in France found that plastic parts in a filling machine were broken.

They say the plastic fragments may be up to 2 centimeters long.

