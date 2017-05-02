Japan's Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida has called on nuclear powers and non-nuclear powers to work together toward a world without nuclear arms.
Kishida made the appeal at a preparatory meeting of the 2020 conference to review the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty in Vienna on Tuesday. He became Japan's first foreign minister to attend the meeting where most countries are represented by working-level officials.
Kishida said North Korea's nuclear and missile development is posing a real threat to the international community. He said it is a challenge to the disarmament and nuclear non-proliferation regime.
He called on North Korea to abandon its nuclear and missile programs and return to the NPT regime as soon as possible.
He suggested that the effort toward a nuclear-free world should be carried out in a realistic manner by involving both nuclear powers and non-nuclear powers. He said the severe security environment should be taken into account, including the situation in North Korea.
A train on the JR Takasaki Line was forced to stop twice on Tuesday morning after running over a small rock on one crossing and then running over a brick at another crossing a few kilometres away. (Japan Today)
Japanese music label Avex Group Holdings Inc said Tuesday it failed to pay its employees several hundred million yen collectively in overtime pay over an eight-month period through January. (Japan Today)
Japan will actively court foreign businesses for investments by appointing special advisers to select companies and boosting circulation of English information on the country's up-and-coming industries. (Nikkei)
The principal of a junior high school in Sendai City, Miyagi Prefecture, whose student committed suicide on April 26 by jumping off an apartment building near his home, admitted to a meeting with parents and guardians on Monday night that five cases of bullying concerning the boy had been reported before the teenager took his life. (Japan Today)
A car driven by a woman in her 70s rammed into a hospital on Tuesday morning in Oita Prefecture in southwestern Japan, leaving at least 12 people and the driver slightly injured, police said. (Japan Today)