Japan's Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida has called on nuclear powers and non-nuclear powers to work together toward a world without nuclear arms.

Kishida made the appeal at a preparatory meeting of the 2020 conference to review the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty in Vienna on Tuesday. He became Japan's first foreign minister to attend the meeting where most countries are represented by working-level officials.

Kishida said North Korea's nuclear and missile development is posing a real threat to the international community. He said it is a challenge to the disarmament and nuclear non-proliferation regime.

He called on North Korea to abandon its nuclear and missile programs and return to the NPT regime as soon as possible.

He suggested that the effort toward a nuclear-free world should be carried out in a realistic manner by involving both nuclear powers and non-nuclear powers. He said the severe security environment should be taken into account, including the situation in North Korea.

岸田外務大臣は、オーストリアのウィーンで開かれているNPT（核拡散防止条約）に関する準備会合に出席し、核の廃絶に向けて国際社会の連携が必要だと強く訴えました。 この会議に閣僚が出席したのは日本だけです。唯一の戦争被爆国として議論をリードしたい考えです。