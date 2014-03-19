An aquarium in the city of Toba, Mie Prefecture, put on exhibit on Tuesday a male "Ise-ebi" Japanese spiny lobster 10 times heavier than normal.

The lobster is 38.5 centimeters long and weighs 2.33 kilograms. It is the biggest Ise-ebi lobster ever caught in Japan, according to records from the central Japan prefecture's fisheries research institute.

Akitoshi Ishigami, a 54-year-old fisherman from Shima in the same prefecture, caught the lobster with a gill net set at a point some 300 meters off the coast and 3 meters deep on April 21. He gave the lobster to Toba Aquarium.

三重県志摩市で、通常の10倍ほどの重さの巨大なイセエビが捕獲され、2日から水族館で展示されます。 先月21日、志摩市の漁師の網に体長約39センチ、重さが2キロ以上あるイセエビが掛かりました。