An aquarium in the city of Toba, Mie Prefecture, put on exhibit on Tuesday a male "Ise-ebi" Japanese spiny lobster 10 times heavier than normal.
The lobster is 38.5 centimeters long and weighs 2.33 kilograms. It is the biggest Ise-ebi lobster ever caught in Japan, according to records from the central Japan prefecture's fisheries research institute.
Akitoshi Ishigami, a 54-year-old fisherman from Shima in the same prefecture, caught the lobster with a gill net set at a point some 300 meters off the coast and 3 meters deep on April 21. He gave the lobster to Toba Aquarium.
