Japan's largest Ise-ebi lobster goes on show at aquarium in Mie
Jiji -- May 03
An aquarium in the city of Toba, Mie Prefecture, put on exhibit on Tuesday a male "Ise-ebi" Japanese spiny lobster 10 times heavier than normal.

The lobster is 38.5 centimeters long and weighs 2.33 kilograms. It is the biggest Ise-ebi lobster ever caught in Japan, according to records from the central Japan prefecture's fisheries research institute.

Akitoshi Ishigami, a 54-year-old fisherman from Shima in the same prefecture, caught the lobster with a gill net set at a point some 300 meters off the coast and 3 meters deep on April 21. He gave the lobster to Toba Aquarium.

三重県志摩市で、通常の10倍ほどの重さの巨大なイセエビが捕獲され、2日から水族館で展示されます。　先月21日、志摩市の漁師の網に体長約39センチ、重さが2キロ以上あるイセエビが掛かりました。
News sources: Jiji, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
May 03
May 02
Spring holidays bring tourists to Okinawa beaches
Sunny beaches in Japan's southern prefecture of Okinawa have been drawing tourists from across the country since the start of spring holidays. (NHK)
May 01
Hundreds gather for local Kyoto festival
Hundreds of people enjoyed participating in Inari festival's kunaijunko on Sunday as five mikoshi were paraded through the streets of southern Kyoto. (newsonjapan.com)
May 01
JR East luxury sleeper train to debut Monday
East Japan Railway Co's new luxury sleeper train, the Train Suite Shiki-shima, providing a cruise experience with a modern Japanese taste, makes its debut Monday. (Japan Today)
Apr 30
Nikko historic site lit up
Historic buildings and artifacts in Nikko, north of Tokyo, are taking on a new glow during the spring holiday season. (NHK)
Apr 28
Mount Sakurajima has first major eruption in nine months
Mount Sakurajima had its first major eruption in nine months on Friday, sending a plume of ash high over Kagoshima Prefecture, the Meteorological Agency said. (Japan Times)
Apr 27
New luxury sleeper train unveiled
A Japanese railway operator has invited news reporters to ride on a new luxury sleeper train that links Tokyo and northern Japan. (NHK)
Apr 24
Blue Impulse flies over quake-hit Kumamoto
Six aircraft from the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force's aerobatic flight team, Blue Impulse, flew over Kumamoto Castle on Sunday. (NHK　)
Apr 22
Cherry blossoms in full bloom in Aomori City
Cherry blossoms are now in full bloom in Aomori City in the northernmost prefecture of Japan's main island of Honshu. (NHK)
Apr 22
Tohoku sets its sights on tourism revival
On a day in early February that saw a dusting of snow, about 70 people from 11 countries visited Aizuwakamatsu in Fukushima Prefecture. The visitors - from countries including France, Spain and Italy - were participating in a tour organized by Tokyo-based travel agency Miki Tourist Co. (the-japan-news.com)