Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said he wants to put a revised Constitution into force in 2020.

Abe revealed his plan in a video address to a gathering of amendment supporters in Tokyo on Wednesday, the nation's Constitution Day.

He said that the confidence Japan gained from the 1964 Tokyo Olympics enabled the country to achieve rapid economic growth and become a developed nation.

He said the year 2020 -- when Tokyo will host the Olympic and Paralympic Games -- is also a significant one for the people of Japan.

Abe said he has high hopes that the year will also see a new Constitution brought into effect, and that he wants to clear a path in that direction for the country's future.

He stressed that a clause acknowledging the existence of the country's Self-Defense Forces should be included in war-renouncing Article 9 of the Constitution. He said this should be done now to finally end all doubt about the legality of the SDF.

憲法改正について安倍総理大臣は、東京オリンピック・パラリンピックが開催される2020年に新しい憲法の施行を目指す考えを明らかにしました。