Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said he wants to put a revised Constitution into force in 2020.
Abe revealed his plan in a video address to a gathering of amendment supporters in Tokyo on Wednesday, the nation's Constitution Day.
He said that the confidence Japan gained from the 1964 Tokyo Olympics enabled the country to achieve rapid economic growth and become a developed nation.
He said the year 2020 -- when Tokyo will host the Olympic and Paralympic Games -- is also a significant one for the people of Japan.
Abe said he has high hopes that the year will also see a new Constitution brought into effect, and that he wants to clear a path in that direction for the country's future.
He stressed that a clause acknowledging the existence of the country's Self-Defense Forces should be included in war-renouncing Article 9 of the Constitution.
He said this should be done now to finally end all doubt about the legality of the SDF.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is also president of the Liberal Democratic Party, expressed his intention to prioritize free education - from schooling for infants to higher education, such as university - in envisioned constitutional amendments, in a recent interview with The Yomiuri Shimbun. (the-japan-news.com)
The Asahi Shimbun on Wednesday marked the 30th anniversary of a gun attack on the major Japanese daily's Hanshin bureau in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, that killed one journalist and seriously injured another. (Jiji)
Japanese avocado lovers are feeling the pinch. Prices for the guacamole fruit are hitting record levels due to reduced harvests in Mexico and other major producers. Swelling demand in China and the U.S. is also at play. (Nikkei)
Leading Japanese parcel delivery service provider Yamato Holdings Co is hiring about 9,200 more workers within its group in the current year through next March to reduce overtime work among its delivery personnel, company sources said Wednesday. (Japan Today)
The Maritime Self-Defense Force's mission of "U.S. military ship protection," implemented for the first time based on the security-related laws, ended on Wednesday, according to sources related to the matter. (the-japan-news.com)
A train on the JR Takasaki Line was forced to stop twice on Tuesday morning after running over a small rock on one crossing and then running over a brick at another crossing a few kilometres away. (Japan Today)