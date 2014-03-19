The Asahi Shimbun on Wednesday marked the 30th anniversary of a gun attack on the major Japanese daily's Hanshin bureau in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, that killed one journalist and seriously injured another.

Citizens and people related to the newspaper publisher visited the bureau to pray for the victim, Tomohiro Kojiri, then 29, and vowed to keep the memory of the incident alive.

At 8:15 p.m. (11:15 a.m. GMT), when the bloody attack happened on May 3, 1987, Asahi Shimbun employees and former staff members at the Hanshin bureau will offer silent prayers for Kojiri in a room on the bureau's third floor, where bullets that hit the victim and items related to the incident are on display.

朝日新聞阪神支局が襲撃され、記者2人が死傷した事件から3日で30年です。市民らが朝から追悼の祈りを捧げています。 兵庫県西宮市の朝日新聞阪神支局には拝礼所が設けられ、市民らが花を手向けました。1987年5月3日、阪神支局に男が押し入って散弾銃を発砲。