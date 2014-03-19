Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is also president of the Liberal Democratic Party, expressed his intention to prioritize free education - from schooling for infants to higher education, such as university - in envisioned constitutional amendments, in a recent interview with The Yomiuri Shimbun.
It seems Abe aims to boost debates about constitutional amendments by deepening cooperation with Nippon Ishin no Kai, which also sets free education as a pillar in its draft of the constitutional amendments.
Abe praised free compulsory education of elementary and junior high schools under the current Constitution, saying, "It has worked as a driving force for the nation's development after the end of World War II."
He added: "Higher education must be made truly open to all members of the public. All people must have equal opportunities to receive higher education."
The prime minister also expressed a view that the LDP will play proactive roles in the debates, saying, "I want to have the party quickly consider the issue so the drafts for the constitutional amendments can be quickly submitted."
The LDP's draft on the constitutional amendments, which the party compiled in 2012, does not call for making education free. It seems the focal point will be the extent to which the LDP can find common ground with the plans of Nippon Ishin no Kai.
