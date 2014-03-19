The Maritime Self-Defense Force's mission of "U.S. military ship protection," implemented for the first time based on the security-related laws, ended on Wednesday, according to sources related to the matter.

The mission started on Monday. The Maritime Self-Defense Force helicopter destroyer Izumo, which measures 248 meters in length and is one of the largest MSDF vessels, sailed from waters off the Boso Peninsula to waters east of the Nansei Islands, while protecting the USNS Richard E. Byrd, a U.S. Navy cargo and ammunition supply ship, according to the sources.

The MSDF destroyer Sazanami joined the mission along the way. During the three days of the mission, there was no chance of the need to use weapons.

Sazanami's standard displacement is about 4,600 tons, which is about one-fourth that of Izumo, with its standard displacement of about 19,000 tons. Sazanami is equipped with anti-ship missiles and torpedos, among other equipment.