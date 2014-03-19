The Maritime Self-Defense Force's mission of "U.S. military ship protection," implemented for the first time based on the security-related laws, ended on Wednesday, according to sources related to the matter.
The mission started on Monday. The Maritime Self-Defense Force helicopter destroyer Izumo, which measures 248 meters in length and is one of the largest MSDF vessels, sailed from waters off the Boso Peninsula to waters east of the Nansei Islands, while protecting the USNS Richard E. Byrd, a U.S. Navy cargo and ammunition supply ship, according to the sources.
The MSDF destroyer Sazanami joined the mission along the way. During the three days of the mission, there was no chance of the need to use weapons.
Sazanami's standard displacement is about 4,600 tons, which is about one-fourth that of Izumo, with its standard displacement of about 19,000 tons. Sazanami is equipped with anti-ship missiles and torpedos, among other equipment.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is also president of the Liberal Democratic Party, expressed his intention to prioritize free education - from schooling for infants to higher education, such as university - in envisioned constitutional amendments, in a recent interview with The Yomiuri Shimbun. (the-japan-news.com)
The Asahi Shimbun on Wednesday marked the 30th anniversary of a gun attack on the major Japanese daily's Hanshin bureau in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, that killed one journalist and seriously injured another. (Jiji)
Japanese avocado lovers are feeling the pinch. Prices for the guacamole fruit are hitting record levels due to reduced harvests in Mexico and other major producers. Swelling demand in China and the U.S. is also at play. (Nikkei)
Leading Japanese parcel delivery service provider Yamato Holdings Co is hiring about 9,200 more workers within its group in the current year through next March to reduce overtime work among its delivery personnel, company sources said Wednesday. (Japan Today)
A train on the JR Takasaki Line was forced to stop twice on Tuesday morning after running over a small rock on one crossing and then running over a brick at another crossing a few kilometres away. (Japan Today)