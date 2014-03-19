Leading Japanese parcel delivery service provider Yamato Holdings Co is hiring about 9,200 more workers within its group in the current year through next March to reduce overtime work among its delivery personnel, company sources said Wednesday.

The sharp increase over the previous year will lead to substantially greater personnel costs, but the company plans to pay for its expanded workforce with earnings from the hike in shipping fees planned in September.

A total of 4,200 employees will be hired in permanent and nonpermanent positions, with another 5,000 people hired as part-timers, according to the company's plan. It would be the largest hiring spree for the company since it put on about 16,000 people in the year from April 2013 when the company began handling parcels for Amazon.com Inc.'s Japan unit.

The combined payroll for Yamato employees is expected to rise 16.3 billion yen ($145.5 million) from the previous year to 530.0 billion yen, according to the sources.

In the year ended March, the number of Yamato employees increased by about 5,200 from the previous year to reach about 202,000 at the end of March.