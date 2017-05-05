Wildfire spreads in Fukushima no-go zone
NHK -- May 05
Firefighters are battling a forest fire in a no-go zone in a town near the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant.

The area has relatively high radiation levels as a result of the 2011 nuclear accident.

Fukushima's prefectural government says monitoring posts near the site have so far shown no significant change in radiation levels.

The blaze started last Saturday in the town of Namie. More than 20 hectares of forest on a mountain have burned so far. The fire is gradually spreading due to southerly winds.

News source: NHK
