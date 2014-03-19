The estimated number of children aged under 15 in Japan as of April 1 fell by 170,000 from a year before, marking the 36th consecutive year of decrease, the government said Thursday.

Of the country's 47 prefectures, only Tokyo showed an increase, according to the internal affairs ministry, underscoring the seriousness of the country's low birth rate.

The total number dropped to 15.71 million--8.05 million boys and 7.67 million girls--from 15.88 million a year before.

They accounted for 12.4 pct of the country's total population, down 0.1 percentage point. The proportion fell for 43 consecutive years.

5日はこどもの日です。総務省は、子どもの数が36年連続で減少したと発表しました。 今年4月1日現在の人口推計によりますと、15歳未満の子どもの数は1571万人と、1982年以来、36年連続の減少となりました。