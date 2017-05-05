Statue of elephant Hanako built in Tokyo
NHK -- May 06
A bronze statue of Japan's oldest elephant, Hanako, has been unveiled at a train station in Tokyo.

About 300 people attended a ceremony on Friday in front of JR Kichijoji Station.

The Asian elephant was sent to Japan from Thailand in 1949 as a gesture of friendship. She was kept at a zoo in the city of Musashino where she was a popular attraction for decades.

Hanako died in May last year at the age of 69.

City officials and residents collected donations to fund the construction of the statue. It measures 2.5 meters long by 1.5 meters high.

戦後初めて来日したゾウとして人気を集め、昨年５月に６９歳で死んだアジアゾウ「はな子」の銅像が完成し５日、東京都武蔵野市のＪＲ吉祥寺駅前の広場でお披露目された。はな子は１９４７年にタイで生まれ、４９年に上野動物園に贈られた。５４年から武蔵野市の井の頭自然文化園に移り、園のシンボルとして愛された。銅像は全長約２・５メートル、高さ約１・５メートル。親しい人が来た際、あいさつをするように右前足をちょこんと上げた生前のしぐさを再現した。
News sources: NHK, Kyodo
MORE NEWS
May 06
Okinoshima set for World Heritage status
A UNESCO advisory body has made a recommendation to put the island of Okinoshima, an ancient religious site in Japan, on the World Heritage list, the country's Cultural Affairs Agency said Friday. (Jiji)
May 06
14-year-old girl in coma after being found on street
A 14-year-old girl was in a coma on Friday after being found lying on a street in Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture. (Japan Today)
May 06
Japan proposes yen funds to ASEAN members
Japan has proposed creating bilateral currency swap arrangements with ASEAN countries to provide funds of up to 4 trillion yen, or about 35 billion dollars, in either dollars or the yen, in times of financial crisis. (NHK)
May 06
May 06
Man arrested over threatening emails to actress Yuri Nakae
Police in Tokyo said Friday they have arrested a 42-year-old newspaper deliveryman from Izumo, Shimane Prefecture on suspicion of sending threatening messages to actress and author Yuri Nakae via an email address on her fan website. (Japan Today)
May 06
Kurobe Gorge trolley train resumes services
A sightseeing trolley that runs through a picturesque gorge in Toyama Prefecture, central Japan, has begun operating for the season. (NHK)
May 05
Japan's child population falls for 36th straight year
The estimated number of children aged under 15 in Japan as of April 1 fell by 170,000 from a year before, marking the 36th consecutive year of decrease, the government said Thursday. (Jiji)
May 05
Wildfire spreads in Fukushima no-go zone
Firefighters are battling a forest fire in a no-go zone in a town near the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant. (NHK)
May 04
Abe reveals plan to amend Constitution
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said he wants to put a revised Constitution into force in 2020. (NHK)
May 04
Abe eyes Ishin alliance over free education
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is also president of the Liberal Democratic Party, expressed his intention to prioritize free education - from schooling for infants to higher education, such as university - in envisioned constitutional amendments, in a recent interview with The Yomiuri Shimbun. (the-japan-news.com)