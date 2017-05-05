A bronze statue of Japan's oldest elephant, Hanako, has been unveiled at a train station in Tokyo.

About 300 people attended a ceremony on Friday in front of JR Kichijoji Station.

The Asian elephant was sent to Japan from Thailand in 1949 as a gesture of friendship. She was kept at a zoo in the city of Musashino where she was a popular attraction for decades.

Hanako died in May last year at the age of 69.

City officials and residents collected donations to fund the construction of the statue. It measures 2.5 meters long by 1.5 meters high.

戦後初めて来日したゾウとして人気を集め、昨年５月に６９歳で死んだアジアゾウ「はな子」の銅像が完成し５日、東京都武蔵野市のＪＲ吉祥寺駅前の広場でお披露目された。はな子は１９４７年にタイで生まれ、４９年に上野動物園に贈られた。５４年から武蔵野市の井の頭自然文化園に移り、園のシンボルとして愛された。銅像は全長約２・５メートル、高さ約１・５メートル。親しい人が来た際、あいさつをするように右前足をちょこんと上げた生前のしぐさを再現した。