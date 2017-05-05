Japan has proposed creating bilateral currency swap arrangements with ASEAN countries to provide funds of up to 4 trillion yen, or about 35 billion dollars, in either dollars or the yen, in times of financial crisis.

The proposal was made at a meeting of finance ministers and central bank chiefs from Japan and the 10 countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Yokohama, near Tokyo, on Friday. Japan was represented by Finance Minister Taro Aso and Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda.

Japan currently has arrangements with some ASEAN members for bilateral currency swaps in dollars.

The new proposal is aimed at expanding the scheme to include yen funds as a hedge against a financial crisis.

Some analysts say if the United States continues to raise interest rates, emerging nations could again face outflows of cash.