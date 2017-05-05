Japan has proposed creating bilateral currency swap arrangements with ASEAN countries to provide funds of up to 4 trillion yen, or about 35 billion dollars, in either dollars or the yen, in times of financial crisis.
The proposal was made at a meeting of finance ministers and central bank chiefs from Japan and the 10 countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Yokohama, near Tokyo, on Friday. Japan was represented by Finance Minister Taro Aso and Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda.
Japan currently has arrangements with some ASEAN members for bilateral currency swaps in dollars.
The new proposal is aimed at expanding the scheme to include yen funds as a hedge against a financial crisis.
Some analysts say if the United States continues to raise interest rates, emerging nations could again face outflows of cash.
A UNESCO advisory body has made a recommendation to put the island of Okinoshima, an ancient religious site in Japan, on the World Heritage list, the country's Cultural Affairs Agency said Friday. (Jiji)
Police in Tokyo said Friday they have arrested a 42-year-old newspaper deliveryman from Izumo, Shimane Prefecture on suspicion of sending threatening messages to actress and author Yuri Nakae via an email address on her fan website. (Japan Today)
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is also president of the Liberal Democratic Party, expressed his intention to prioritize free education - from schooling for infants to higher education, such as university - in envisioned constitutional amendments, in a recent interview with The Yomiuri Shimbun. (the-japan-news.com)