A sightseeing trolley that runs through a picturesque gorge in Toyama Prefecture, central Japan, has begun operating for the season.
Friday is Children's Day in Japan, a national holiday. Holidaymakers boarded the train for the first trip of the year along the Kurobe Gorge. The 20 kilometer train ride takes about 80 minutes.
The tourists took photographs of the deep and rugged gorge, as well as the mountain streams.
The trolley is scheduled to run until the end of November when operations will be suspended for the winter.
