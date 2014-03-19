A UNESCO advisory body has made a recommendation to put the island of Okinoshima, an ancient religious site in Japan, on the World Heritage list, the country's Cultural Affairs Agency said Friday.

The decision by the International Council on Monuments and Sites, the advisory body known as ICOMOS, is likely to be endorsed at a meeting of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Krakow, Poland, in July.

If approved as cultural heritage as recommended, the island, which is part of the Munakata region in the southwestern prefecture of Fukuoka, will be the 17th set of Japanese cultural assets on the World Heritage list. Including natural heritage, the total number of Japanese items on the list will increase to 21.

世界文化遺産の候補を審査するユネスコの諮問機関は、福岡県の「宗像・沖ノ島」を登録にふさわしいと勧告しました。