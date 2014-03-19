Man arrested over threatening emails to actress Yuri Nakae
Japan Today -- May 06
Police in Tokyo said Friday they have arrested a 42-year-old newspaper deliveryman from Izumo, Shimane Prefecture on suspicion of sending threatening messages to actress and author Yuri Nakae via an email address on her fan website.

According to police, the suspect – who was arrested on April 29 -- has admitted to sending two email messages to Nakae, 43, in Tokyo last December and in January this year, but denied there was anything threatening in them. One of the messages reportedly said "Die" beside a photo of Nakae, while another contained lewd remarks aimed at her, Sankei Shimbun reported.

News source: Japan Today
MORE NEWS
May 06
Okinoshima set for World Heritage status
A UNESCO advisory body has made a recommendation to put the island of Okinoshima, an ancient religious site in Japan, on the World Heritage list, the country's Cultural Affairs Agency said Friday. (Jiji)
May 06
14-year-old girl in coma after being found on street
A 14-year-old girl was in a coma on Friday after being found lying on a street in Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture. (Japan Today)
May 06
Japan proposes yen funds to ASEAN members
Japan has proposed creating bilateral currency swap arrangements with ASEAN countries to provide funds of up to 4 trillion yen, or about 35 billion dollars, in either dollars or the yen, in times of financial crisis. (NHK)
May 06
Statue of elephant Hanako built in Tokyo
A bronze statue of Japan's oldest elephant, Hanako, has been unveiled at a train station in Tokyo. (NHK)
May 06
May 06
Kurobe Gorge trolley train resumes services
A sightseeing trolley that runs through a picturesque gorge in Toyama Prefecture, central Japan, has begun operating for the season. (NHK)
May 05
Japan's child population falls for 36th straight year
The estimated number of children aged under 15 in Japan as of April 1 fell by 170,000 from a year before, marking the 36th consecutive year of decrease, the government said Thursday. (Jiji)
May 05
Wildfire spreads in Fukushima no-go zone
Firefighters are battling a forest fire in a no-go zone in a town near the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant. (NHK)
May 04
Abe reveals plan to amend Constitution
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said he wants to put a revised Constitution into force in 2020. (NHK)
May 04
Abe eyes Ishin alliance over free education
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is also president of the Liberal Democratic Party, expressed his intention to prioritize free education - from schooling for infants to higher education, such as university - in envisioned constitutional amendments, in a recent interview with The Yomiuri Shimbun. (the-japan-news.com)