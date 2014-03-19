Police in Tokyo said Friday they have arrested a 42-year-old newspaper deliveryman from Izumo, Shimane Prefecture on suspicion of sending threatening messages to actress and author Yuri Nakae via an email address on her fan website.

According to police, the suspect – who was arrested on April 29 -- has admitted to sending two email messages to Nakae, 43, in Tokyo last December and in January this year, but denied there was anything threatening in them. One of the messages reportedly said "Die" beside a photo of Nakae, while another contained lewd remarks aimed at her, Sankei Shimbun reported.