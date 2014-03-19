Police in Tokyo said Friday they have arrested a 42-year-old newspaper deliveryman from Izumo, Shimane Prefecture on suspicion of sending threatening messages to actress and author Yuri Nakae via an email address on her fan website.
According to police, the suspect – who was arrested on April 29 -- has admitted to sending two email messages to Nakae, 43, in Tokyo last December and in January this year, but denied there was anything threatening in them. One of the messages reportedly said "Die" beside a photo of Nakae, while another contained lewd remarks aimed at her, Sankei Shimbun reported.
A UNESCO advisory body has made a recommendation to put the island of Okinoshima, an ancient religious site in Japan, on the World Heritage list, the country's Cultural Affairs Agency said Friday. (Jiji)
Japan has proposed creating bilateral currency swap arrangements with ASEAN countries to provide funds of up to 4 trillion yen, or about 35 billion dollars, in either dollars or the yen, in times of financial crisis. (NHK)
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is also president of the Liberal Democratic Party, expressed his intention to prioritize free education - from schooling for infants to higher education, such as university - in envisioned constitutional amendments, in a recent interview with The Yomiuri Shimbun. (the-japan-news.com)