A 14-year-old girl was in a coma on Friday after being found lying on a street in Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture.

A pedestrian called 119 at around 8:20 a.m. to report that a girl was lying on the street. Police said the girl was unconscious and bleeding from her ears and mouth, Fuji TV reported. She was taken to hospital but has not regained consciousness.

The girl was found directly below a pedestrian bridge.

歩道橋から飛び降り自殺をしたとみられています。 警察によりますと、5日午前8時20分ごろ、埼玉県川口市の交差点で、中学3年の女子生徒（14）が耳などから血を流して倒れているのが見つかり、搬送先の病院で死亡が確認されました。