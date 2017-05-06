Holiday traffic jam
Heavy congestion is reported on Japan's roads, railways, and airlines as people return from their hometowns and domestic travel destinations at the end of the Golden Week holidays.

Shinkansen bullet trains are reportedly filled to over capacity on Saturday.

Train stations were crowded with families who spent their holidays in their hometowns or holiday destinations.

Airline congestion is also at a peak. Many carriers say domestic flights to Tokyo and Osaka are fully booked.

On the Tomei Expressway, vehicles are moving at a snail's pace on the Tokyo-bound lanes at Yamato City in Kanagawa Prefecture.

