A woman under investigation in a murder in Imabari City has committed suicide, police have revealed, reports NHK
On Friday morning, police found the woman, aged in her 30s, dead. No details have been revealed as to how she took her life. Suicide was determined as the cause of death after an examination of a will.
At 1:30 p.m. the day before, police began questioning the woman about a stabbing incident on Wednesday that left a woman dead and her son injured. After about nine hours, police released the woman. At 9:00 a.m. the following day, police found the woman dead before beginning a second round of questioning.
In the incident in question, police found 92-year-old Yukie Okamoto collapsed with a stab wound to her chest inside an apartment in a municipally managed housing block in the city on Wednesday at around 9:00 a.m.
Okamoto and her son, who suffered a stab wound to his back, were transported to a nearby hospital where Yukie later died that same day.
According to Hisayuki, an elderly woman, who is not an acquaintance, committed the stabbing and fled the scene. An examination of security camera footage by police showed the woman near the apartment at the time of the crime.
Japan and China agreed to bolster economic and financial cooperation, Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday, as U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist stance and tension over North Korea weigh on Asia's growth outlook. (Reuters)
The Aomori prefectural government is gearing up to capture all Japanese deer inside the prefecture. The prefecture had not been the animal's habitat for a long time, but it has reappeared in recent years. (the-japan-news.com)
The body of what police believe is a male university student was found following an explosion at his dormitory on the campus of Nagoya University campus on Thursday in what could have been a suicide, reports TV Asahi (tokyoreporter.com)
A UNESCO advisory body has made a recommendation to put the island of Okinoshima, an ancient religious site in Japan, on the World Heritage list, the country's Cultural Affairs Agency said Friday. (Jiji)
Japan has proposed creating bilateral currency swap arrangements with ASEAN countries to provide funds of up to 4 trillion yen, or about 35 billion dollars, in either dollars or the yen, in times of financial crisis. (NHK)