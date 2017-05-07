Boy drowns after falling off slippery road into river
tokyoreporter.com -- May 07
A boy slipped off a narrow road and fell into a river where he drowned in Hokuto City, reports TV Asahi.

Yamanashi Prefectural Police said Yuma Nagai, 9, fell off the road barely a meter wide winding along a valley and fell some 30 meters into the river on Friday morning while walking with his parents.

The child, a resident of Yokohama, died shortly after he was rescued and airlifted to a hospital some 1.5 hours later, Nippon News Network reported (May 5). Authorities confirmed his death was caused by drowning.

Slipping incidents have previously occurred on the road, which lacks safety ropes or handrails. Signs erected by a local tourism organization warn visitors that the path is slippery.

山梨県北杜市で、9歳の男の子が渓谷沿いの道から川に転落して死亡しました。男の子が歩いていた道は、幅がわずか1メートルほどしかなかったということです。　警察によりますと、5日午前、北杜市にある渓谷に沿った道で横浜市に住む小学4年生の永江侑真君が約30メートル下の川に転落しました。
News sources: tokyoreporter.com, ANNnewsCH
