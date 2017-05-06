The body of what police believe is a male university student was found following an explosion at his dormitory on the campus of Nagoya University campus on Thursday in what could have been a suicide, reports TV Asahi

At around 8 a.m., emergency services received several calls from students at the university about an explosion and black smoke rising from a room on the third floor of the dormitory.

According to police, a body believed to be that of a 20-year-old male occupying the room was found in the ruins of the room, which had been completely burned out, authorities said.

Prior to the incident, the student told his parents he was "worried about repeating a year" at university, according to TBS News (May 4).

The explosion was heard when the student returned to his room after meeting with his parents who were visiting, authorities said.

The student's father suffered injuries, including burns inside his mouth, after rushing to the room.

Police are treating the case as a suicide or an accident.