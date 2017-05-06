Body believed to be Nagoya student found after explosion
tokyoreporter.com -- May 07
The body of what police believe is a male university student was found following an explosion at his dormitory on the campus of Nagoya University campus on Thursday in what could have been a suicide, reports TV Asahi

At around 8 a.m., emergency services received several calls from students at the university about an explosion and black smoke rising from a room on the third floor of the dormitory.

According to police, a body believed to be that of a 20-year-old male occupying the room was found in the ruins of the room, which had been completely burned out, authorities said.

Prior to the incident, the student told his parents he was "worried about repeating a year" at university, according to TBS News (May 4).

The explosion was heard when the student returned to his room after meeting with his parents who were visiting, authorities said.

The student's father suffered injuries, including burns inside his mouth, after rushing to the room.

Police are treating the case as a suicide or an accident.

MORE NEWS
May 07
Holiday traffic jam
Heavy congestion is reported on Japan's roads, railways, and airlines as people return from their hometowns and domestic travel destinations at the end of the Golden Week holidays. (NHK)
May 07
Woman under investigation in murder commits suicide
A woman under investigation in a murder in Imabari City has committed suicide, police have revealed, reports NHK (tokyoreporter.com)
May 07
Boy drowns after falling off slippery road into river
A boy slipped off a narrow road and fell into a river where he drowned in Hokuto City, reports TV Asahi. (tokyoreporter.com)
May 07
Japan, China to boost financial ties amid protectionist, North Korean tensions
Japan and China agreed to bolster economic and financial cooperation, Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday, as U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist stance and tension over North Korea weigh on Asia's growth outlook. (Reuters)
May 07
Aomori Pref. to capture deer to protect World Heritage site
The Aomori prefectural government is gearing up to capture all Japanese deer inside the prefecture. The prefecture had not been the animal's habitat for a long time, but it has reappeared in recent years. (the-japan-news.com)
May 07
May 06
Okinoshima set for World Heritage status
A UNESCO advisory body has made a recommendation to put the island of Okinoshima, an ancient religious site in Japan, on the World Heritage list, the country's Cultural Affairs Agency said Friday. (Jiji)
May 06
14-year-old girl in coma after being found on street
A 14-year-old girl was in a coma on Friday after being found lying on a street in Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture. (Japan Today)
May 06
Japan proposes yen funds to ASEAN members
Japan has proposed creating bilateral currency swap arrangements with ASEAN countries to provide funds of up to 4 trillion yen, or about 35 billion dollars, in either dollars or the yen, in times of financial crisis. (NHK)
May 06
Statue of elephant Hanako built in Tokyo
A bronze statue of Japan's oldest elephant, Hanako, has been unveiled at a train station in Tokyo. (NHK)